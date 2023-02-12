Sports Update

Martin Middle School Lady Chargers capture 3rd place in the TMSAA State tournament at Stewart’s Creek Middle School in Smyrna.

The Lady Chargers dominated from the tip in the 61-37 victory over Memphis Business Academy Middle School.

Ashlee Brent scored 14 of her game high 38 points in the 1st quarter as the eleven point lead was never challenged.

All 15 Lady Chargers that dressed saw action in the game.

This was the fourth appearance by Martin in the five year history of the tournament.

The Lady Chargers won the inaugural event in 2019, finished runner-up in 2021, and 4th last season.

Brent poured in 70 points during the tournament. She netted 32 in the loss to Charlotte Middle in the semifinals Friday night before capping off an excellent Middle school career with 38 on Saturday. Annalise Hayden added eight, Neely Sims and Lila Trevathan each knocked down a 3-pointer, Presley Snider had 3 while Carson Gibson, Crislyn Warren, and Ruby Claire Hays all added a bucket.

The Martin Middle Lady Chargers finish the season with a 21-5 record.

After a disappointing semifinals loss Friday, the Martin Middle School Chargers rebounded Saturday morning, knocking off Kirby Middle, 64-39, to capture a 3rd place finish.

This was the 1st trip for the Chargers to the state championship tournament.

Unlike the previous evening, Martin jumped out to an early lead, 16-10 and extended it by halftime, 31-20.

The Chargers won every quarter in the contest.

Miles Brown led the way with a game high 20 points. Alex Evans controlled the paint with 14. Asa Barnes and Caleb Campbell poured in eight, Graham Simpson and Tayshun Walker had six, and Thomas Myers rounded out the scoring with two.

The Martin Chargers finish the season with a 22-5 record, while capturing the Northwest Tennessee Middle School Conference title to go with the 3rd place finish.

High School Basketball

Girls

Crockett County 43 Obion County 38

Dyersburg 54 Dyer County 42

Boys

Crockett County 64 Obion County 31

Dyer County 60 Dyersburg 58

College Basketball

Women

Little Rock 53 UTM 49

Men

UTM 84 Little Rock 61

Missouri Tigers 86 Tennessee Volunteers 85