Several local school systems are on Spring Break this week.

Along with Weakley and Obion County School systems, the Bradford Special School District, Gibson County Schools, McKenzie City Schools, Humboldt City Schools, Lauderdale County Schools, Trenton Special School District, Henry County Schools, Milan Special School District, and Paris Special School District are all on Spring Break this week.

Classes for those schools will resume next Monday.

Fulton City Schools, Fulton County Schools, Hickman County Schools, Carroll County Schools, Calloway County Schools, Murray City Schools, Ballard County Schools, Carlisle County Schools, Graves County Schools, Mayfield City Schools, Marshall County Schools, McCracken County Schools, and Paducah City Schools will be out for Spring Break next week.