Spring Clean-Up in Union City will continue on Saturday.

Two dumpster locations will be made available tomorrow, with one at the National Guard Armory on East Reelfoot Avenue, and a second on the parking lot of City Hall on South Depot Street.

The dumpster sites will be manned from 9:00 until 3:00.

The annual Spring Clean-Up will be held tomorrow and the final Saturday on May 23rd.