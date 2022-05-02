It is Spring Clean-Up Month in Union City.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said residents can bring their items for disposal on all four Saturdays.

From 9:00 until 2:00, on May 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th, residents can come to the City Hall parking lot, at the corner of Harrison and Perkins Street, or at the National Guard Amory parking lot, located at 2017 East Reelfoot Avenue.

At both locations, Ms. Dillon said attendants will be present to watch over, and assist in the clean-up operation.