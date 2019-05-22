Class-A Baseball Tournament
Lake County 8 – Eagleville 5
- Lake County will play again this afternoon at 5:30 against the loser of Greenback/Summertown. Greenback defeated Lake County 6-2 Tuesday.
12:30 – TCA vs. Franklin Grace
Class-AA Baseball Tournament
Sequatchie County 6 – Haywood 4
- Haywood has been eliminated. Sequatchie County will play the loser of Forrest/Loudon.
12:30 – Covington vs. Nolensville
- Loser plays Elizabethton at 5:00 today.
Class-A Softball Tournament
Unaka 5 – Gibson County 3
- Gibson County has been eliminated. Unaka will play the loser of Whitwell/Columbia Academy.
11:30 – Halls vs. Cascade
Class-AA Softball Tournament
4:00 – Lexington vs. Creek Wood
5:30 – South Side vs. Forrest
Class-AAA Softball Tournament
Dyer County 3 – Ooltewah 2
- Dyer County will play the winner of Knoxville Halls/Jefferson County.