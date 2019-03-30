The Martin Beautiful Committee will host its annual Spring Garden Seminar next Saturday in the Watkins Auditorium of the UT Martin Boling University Center.

Presenters at this year’s seminar include: UTM’s Dr. Wesley Totten, UT Gardens in Jackson Assistant Horticulturist Richard Gibson, and Discovery Park of America Grounds Director John Watkins.

Several local nursery vendors will be set up outside the University Center including: Biggs Greenhouse in Greenfield; Soleil Garden Center in Union City; and Martin Peach Grove Nursery.

Inside, the UTM Agronomy Club will provide soil testing and the Martin Tree Board will have free trees available.

The seminar begins next Saturday morning at 9:00 and is free to the public.