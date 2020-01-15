A two-day undercover operation by Special Agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and detectives with the Spring Hill Police Department has resulted in the arrest of several men, including three who are charged with solicitation of a minor.

Over a two-day period beginning January 9th, as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Spring Hill, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors and adults. As a result of the operation, detectives and Agents arrested 11 men and booked them into the Maury County Jail.

Naveen Mogili, DOB 06/17/1984, Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Adam Weber, DOB 11/21/1983, Franklin: Solicitation of a Minor

Schelton Guffey, DOB 07/13/1992, Tomkinsville, KY: Solicitation of a Minor, Simple Possession of Schedule II

Jordan Millican, DOB 11/12/1991, McMinnville: Patronizing Prostitution

Opey McGee, DOB 09/28/1980, Nashville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Daniel Crutcher, DOB 04/28/2000, Unionville: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Raymond Adamson, DOB 03/05/1974, Culleoka: Patronizing Prostitution

James Talley, DOB 04/01/1983, Pulaski: Patronizing Prostitution

Thomas Davis, DOB 03/19/1947, Columbia: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Mentor Ahmeti, DOB 03/28/1989, Mt. Juliet: Patronizing Prostitution from a Minor

Avery Whitehead, DOB 06/06/1986, Antioch: Patronizing Prostitution (via citation)

Those participating in the operation included the TBI, the FBI, the Spring Hill Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.