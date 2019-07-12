The United States Department of Agriculture has announced an extension deadline for local states to report spring planted acreage.

The deadline of July 22nd was granted to 12 states because of flooding and heavy rain during the Spring.

Of those 12 states, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas were included.

Farmers must file a timely crop acreage report to maintain eligibility for USDA conservation, disaster assistance, crop insurance, safety net and farm loan programs.

A crop acreage report documents all crops and their intended uses, and is an important part of record-keeping for the farm or ranch.

The deadline for all other states to file their Spring report is Monday.