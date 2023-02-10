Spring Training Begins for St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday

Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals will officially get underway on Sunday.

Pitchers and catchers are to report to Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, for the beginning of workouts.

While many other players are already in Florida, all position players are to report on February 15th.

The Cardinals first Spring Training game will be played on February 25th against the Washington Nationals, with the regular season Opening Day set for March 30th at Busch Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.

104.9 KYTN will again be the home to Cardinals Spring Training, regular season and playoff baseball games.