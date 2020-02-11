Spring Training for the St. Louis Cardinals is officially underway.

Pitchers and catchers are to report to Jupiter, Florida to begin workouts for the upcoming season.

While many players are already at Roger Dean Stadium for early workouts, all position players are officially to report to camp on Sunday.

The Cardinals will begin the Spring Training games on February 22nd, when they host the New York Mets.

104.9 KYTN will again be the home for St. Louis Cardinal baseball, with select Spring Training games, along with all regular season and playoff games.