Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. has announced the end of Spring Training games, and the delay of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks, due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manfred said the action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of players, clubs and millions of fans.

Reports said Major League Baseball will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season.

Guidance related to daily operations and team workouts will be relayed to clubs in the coming days.