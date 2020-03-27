The Spring turkey season in Tennessee will begin on Saturday.

Following the beginning of the season, state hunters can go to the woods until May 17th.

Conditions have forced a change, in that turkey check stations at wildlife management areas will not be operational this year.

A new requirement this year is “Tag Before You Drag”, where hunters tag their big game animal in the field prior to moving.

This requires reporting the harvest with the TWRA app, or by using one of the temporary transportation tags on your license.

Spring turkey harvest numbers have been consistent for years in Tennessee, with almost 29,000 turkeys taken across the state last season.