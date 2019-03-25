Tennessee’s spring turkey season will open in all 95 counties on Saturday.

Following the opening day, hunting will continue throughout the state until Sunday, May 13th.

TWRA reports show Spring turkey harvest numbers have been consistent for years, and this year is looking to be even better than last year with more favorable conditions.

Last spring harvest numbers slipped below 30,000 for the first time in 16 seasons.

The bag limit in Tennessee is one bearded turkey per day, with up to four per season.

A hunting and fishing combination license, plus a supplemental big game license, or a sportsman license, is required.

Hunting hours are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset, with legal equipment to include shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows.