Cleaning, painting and construction on Union City school buildings continues in advance of the return of students.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News that crews are on the scene for the recently awarded heating and air, and lighting, contracts.

Director Kennedy said coach Coby Watts is also heading up a group of staff members and students, who are also doing annual maintenance to the facilities.

Union City teachers will begin the new year with Professional Development on August 1st, 2nd and 5th, with students returning to the classroom on August 8th.