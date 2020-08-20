Hunters can go to the woods this Saturday, as squirrel season opens in Tennessee.

With the opening day of the season, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold “Free Hunting Day”.

On Saturday, state resident hunters are exempt from having hunting licenses and Wildlife Management Agency permit requirements.

Hunter education requirements are still required for Free Hunting Day, for anyone born on or after January 1st of 1969.

In Tennessee, hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day through February 28th.

In addition to squirrels, hunters are also reminded of the year-round season on coyotes, armadillos, groundhogs, beavers and skunks.