Hunters in Tennessee will get their chance to go to the woods on Saturday, as squirrel season begins.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officials say the state will also observe “Free Hunting Day” to start the season, which allows anyone to hunt without a license.

State hunters are allowed to harvest up to 10 squirrels a day, with the season to run until February 28th.

Legal hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise and ending a half-hour before sunset.

TWRA reports said hunters are also to be reminded that the year-round season for coyotes, beavers, armadillos, groundhogs and skunks are open as well.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...