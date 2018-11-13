The St. John’s Radiothon on WCMT and Mix 101.3 is nearing its goal of $15,000.

Thus far, $14,500 has been donated to help St. John’s Community Services continue to provide adults with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities with an array of services so they may live, work, build relationships, and participate in all aspects of community life.

St. John’s provides services in Memphis, Jackson, Martin, and their surrounding communities, in addition to Weakley, Obion, Henry, Lake, Carroll, and Benton counties.

If you would like to donate, call the Thunderbolt Radio & Digital office at 731-587-9526 or drop off your monetary donation at our studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin.

