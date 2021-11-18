November 18, 2021
St. John’s Radiothon raises over $30,000, with more donations coming in

With donations still coming in, this year’s St. John’s Radiothon has raised over $30,000 dollars.

The three-hour Radiothon on WCMT and MIX 101.3 raised over $29,000 dollars, with other donations received throughout the day Thursday.

The money raised benefits the needs of area special-needs adults served by St. John’s in Benton, Carroll, Henry, Lake, Obion, and Weakley Counties.

St. John’s Chief Development and Marketing Officer Bessie Thibodeaux-Belcher tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Those who’ve made a donation are asked to bring it to our Martin studios at 1410 North Lindell Street or mail your check to WCMT, P.O. Box 318 in Martin.

