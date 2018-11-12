Tomorrow is the annual Radiothon to benefit St. John’s Community Services.

Tomorrow’s Radiothon is from 6:00 to 9:00 on the “Good Times in the Morning” show on WCMT and Mix 101.3.

St. John’s provides opportunities and community support for people with disabilities in Tennessee.

Their employment services help people of all abilities to obtain jobs where they’re valued and become contributing members of the community.

St. John’s residential programs ensure individuals experience independence in the neighborhoods and communities of their choice.

During tomorrow’s Radiothon, you’ll learn more about their work, hear individual success stories, and have the opportunity to make a life-changing donation.

