Thanks to the generosity of businesses, churches, and listeners, the St. John’s Radiothon on WCMT and Mix 101.3 has topped its goal of $15,000.

Thus far, almost $15,300 has been donated to help St. John’s Community Services continue to provide adults with intellectual, developmental, and other disabilities with an array of services so they may live, work, build relationships, and participate in all aspects of community life.

St. John’s Community Services President and CEO Allen Thornton from the agency’s Washington, D.C. corporate office told Thunderbolt Radio News how important the community is to St. John’s.

St. John’s provides services in Memphis, Jackson, Martin, and their surrounding communities, in addition to Weakley, Obion, Henry, Lake, Carroll, and Benton counties.

If you would still like to donate to St. John’s, drop off your monetary donation at the Thunderbolt Radio and Digital studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...