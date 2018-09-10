A South Fulton couple are now the owners of a new home in Paducah, following a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Judy Andrews told Thunderbolt News that she has purchased a $100 ticket for the “WPSD St. Jude Dream Home” about 10 times, and was watching the live drawing Sunday afternoon.

Ms. Andrews said she and her husband Phillip now have decisions to make as far as living in the home.

The Andrews are retired, and are the former owners of Southside Drug, with Ms. Andrews also teaching at South Fulton High School for a period of time.

Ms. Andrews said the value of the home was listed at between $350,000 and $375,000, and was located in a subdivision near the Paducah Mall.

