This will be St. Jude weekend in Union City.

Runners and walkers will take part in the St. Jude Marathon to help raise money for the Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

Saturday’s event will include a 10K, 5K, Half Marathon and one mile fun run.

Runners and walkers can register starting at 7:00 on the parking lot of the former Fred’s Dollar Store on Home Street.

Races will begin at 8:00, with ending at the starting point.

Motorists in Union City are urged to drive slow and be on the lookout for participants Saturday morning.