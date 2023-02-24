St. Louis Cardinals Announce Nominees for Hall of Fame

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced five players who are nominated for induction into the Cardinals Hall of Fame.

The modern players on this years ballot includes Steve Carlton, David Freese, Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria and Joaquin Andujar.

Fans can begin voting on Saturday, with the final chance to cast a ballot on April 21st.

The player receiving the most votes will be enshrined into the Cardinals Hall of Fame on August 20th.

Joining the fan selection into the Hall will be a veteran player chosen by the Red Ribbon Committee, along with a Cardinals organization selection.

To be eligible for the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, a nominee must have played at least three years for the Cardinals, and be retired from Major League Baseball for three years.