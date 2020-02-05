The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Friday at 10:00.

Fans who wish to purchase tickets to three or more games, can take part in a special online multi-game ticket sale beginning today at 10:00.

The Cardinals home schedule features two weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, the first visit since 2014 by the defending American League East Champion New York Yankees, and a National League Championship Series rematch against the World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

Featured holiday matchups include games against the New York Mets on Mother’s Day, the Cincinnati Reds on Father’s Day, and the Milwaukee Brewers on July 4th.