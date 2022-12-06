St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster Arrested on Felony Impaired Driving Charge

St. Louis Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin has been arrested on a felony count of driving while intoxicated.

The Creve Coeur Missouri Police Department said the 48 year old McLaughlin was arrested Sunday night, following two separate complaints of a possible impaired motorist.

Reports said based on field sobriety tests following a traffic stop on I-270, McLaughlin was taken into custody.

On Monday, police reports said McLaughlin was issued a warrant for the felony charge of Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated.

Additional information revealed this was McLaughlin’s third arrest for driving while impaired.

He was taken to the St. Louis County Justice Center and held on a $25,000 cash only bond.