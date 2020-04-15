The St. Louis Cardinals have announced an additional $1-million dollar fund to support seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees.

The funding comes to assist employees impacted by postponed games and events at Busch Stadium.

The first fund, which was announced as part of the League-wide $30-million dollar effort in March, will aid approximately 1,350 part-time and game-day Cardinals employees.

This will include ushers, event staff, scoreboard operators, grounds crew, retail staff, carpenters, laborers, interns, and others affected by the delay to the season’s start.

Financial support for these employees will range from $500 to $1,275, depending on tenure and other factors, and started on Tuesday.

The second fund is being created through a $1 million dollar grant by Cardinals Care, and is designed to provide relief to seasonal and game-day Busch Stadium contract employees.

This group of workers, estimated to be close to 1,900, includes concession employees, emergency medical and security personnel, cleanup crew members, and others who work for companies that contract with the Cardinals to provide services to the team.