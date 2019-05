The Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals baseball game has been postponed for Tuesday night, due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the St. Louis area.

The two teams will now play a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

Game 1 will take place at 12:15, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 11:20.

Game 2 of the split doubleheader will start at 6:45, with broadcast on 104.9 KYTN starting at 5:50.