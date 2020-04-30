The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the beginning of ticket refunds for the COVID-19 affected season.

On Wednesday, Cardinals officials said refunds will be given for tickets purchased for April and May games scheduled at Busch Stadium.

The plan calls for options on Season Ticket holders to receive credit for future games, or to receive full refund payments.

Those who have purchased single game and multi-game ticket packs will receive automatic refunds.

Cardinals representatives will contact those with reservations for Luxury Suites and All-Inclusive Suite for refund options.

The refunds will be for 27 home games scheduled at Busch Stadium in April and May.