St. Louis Cardinals Player and Broadcaster, Mike Shannon, Passes Away

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals player and broadcaster Mike Shannon passed away Saturday night.

He was 83 years old.

Shannon spent more than 60 years with the Cardinals organization, including 50 years in the broadcast booth.

During his nine years of playing with St. Louis, Shannon was on the 1964 and 1967 World Series Championship teams.

He hit .255 with 68 home runs and 367 RBI’s as a player, producing his best regular-season campaign in 1967, when hit .266 with 15 home runs, 79 RBI’s.

Following his playing career, Shannon moved into the broadcast booth with Hall of Famer Jack Buck in 1972.

Following the death of Buck, Shannon became the “Voice of the Cardinals” in 2002 and retired in 2021.

Shannon was inducted into the St. Louis Hall of Fame in 2014.