St. Louis Cardinals Select Nineteen Players During MLB Draft

The St. Louis Cardinals concluded their Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday.

The Cardinals selected ten players on the final day and nineteen players total over the three-day event.

St. Louis selected eighteen collegiate players and one high school prep player, which included nine pitchers, five outfielders, four infielders and one catcher.

Of the drafted nine pitchers, three were left-handed.

This year’s draft also marked the second time St. Louis selected college players with its first eighteen picks.

The deadline for drafted players to sign with their respective clubs is on Tuesday, July 25th.