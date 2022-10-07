St. Louis Cardinals to Begin Wild Card Playoffs Today

The St. Louis Cardinals begin their quest to reach the World Series this afternoon.

The Cardinals will host the best-of-three Wild Card playoffs series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

St. Louis finished the regular season as the Central Division champion, with a record of (93-69), while the Phillies finished third in the East Division with a record of (87-75).

Today in Game 1, the Cardinals will send late season acquisition Jose Quintana to the mound, while the Phillies will counter with Zak Wheeler.

Broadcast of today’s Phillies at Cardinals playoff game can be heard on 104.9 KYTN starting with the pre-game show at 12:00.