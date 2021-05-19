St. Louis Cardinals to Have Full Capacity Seating at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals have announced plans to expand to full fan capacity at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals officials say capacity seating will begin on June 14th, and will remain for the remainder of the season.

The Cardinals also announced the team’s season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the remainder of the season beginning on that same date.

Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III said the organization looks forward to welcoming everyone back downtown, to enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village and at games at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals organization says fully vaccinated fans at Busch Stadium are no longer required to wear masks, but fans that are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium.