The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs series this weekend at Busch Stadium has been canceled.

The Cardinals learned late Thursday that outfielder Austin Dean and reliever Ryan Helsley tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as an unidentified staff member.

The positive tests postponed this weekend’s three-game series against the Cubs and sent the Cardinals back into quarantine.

Additional testing and contact tracing will determine if the spread is wider than the three individuals involved.

Reports said Helsley began to have a low-grade fever Thursday, while Dean and the staff member have been asymptomatic.

The Cardinals have had 10 consecutive postponed games due to a coronavirus outbreak.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak told reporters Friday night that decisions about the Cardinals’ next game , which is Monday’s series opener against the Pirates at Busch Stadium, will come after testing results arrive Sunday.