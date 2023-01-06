St. Louis Woman Arrested in Paducah on Human Trafficking Charges

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a St. Louis woman on charges that included human trafficking.

On Tuesday, deputies and detectives responded to a request for assistance from two females staying at a Paducah hotel.

Reports said 22 year old Marlaa Jackson, and a 15 year juvenile, reported they were standed and were trying to get back to St. Louis.

During an investigation, it was learned Ms. Jackson often worked in the commercial sex trafficking trade, with verification showing she was working from the Paducah location.

Officers also learned the juvenile had run away the night before, and was included in postings and commercial sex activities earlier that evening.

Ms. Jackson was taken into custody on the charge of human trafficking and third degree sodomy, with the juvenile released to her legal guardian.