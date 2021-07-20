Staff at Obion County Central Preparing for New Year

Staff and administration at Obion County Central High School are getting ready for the beginning of a new school year.

School principal Barry Kendall told Thunderbolt News that much work is underway for the return of students to the classroom.(AUDIO)

Kendall said the high school will have several new faces in different positions this year.(AUDIO)

Kendall said despite the planning and preparation for the beginning the year, school officials are also keeping informed about the new COVID variant.(AUDIO)

Buses will begin running for the Obion County School System on August 3rd.