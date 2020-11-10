After being sworn-in last night as the new Sharon mayor, Ali Stalter becomes the fifth woman mayor to be elected in a Weakley County city.

Stalter joins former Martin Mayor Virginia Weldon, former Dresden Mayor Joyce Hurt, Gleason Mayor Diane Poole, and Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams, as all five municipalities in the county have or have had a woman mayor.

Weldon was elected in 1984, Hurt in 1998, and both Poole and McAdams were elected to office in 2012.

Part of McKenzie is situated in Weakley County, where Jill Holland currently serves as mayor.