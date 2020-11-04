Ali Stalter moves from alderwoman to mayor after the City of Sharon elected her to replace retiring mayor Monroe Ary.

Stalter ran unopposed and received 367 votes.

She tells Thunderbolt Radio News why she ran for the mayor’s seat and what she learned from her time as an alderwoman.

(AUDIO)

Stalter also described her vision for Sharon and how the town has fared during COVID-19.

(AUDIO)

Meanwhile, Stewart Broussard and Wanda Hamlin were re-elected to the Sharon City Board over challengers Austin Bond and Jesse Lee Doster.