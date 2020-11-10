The Town of Sharon saw the transition of the mayor’s seat Monday night, as Monroe Ary stepped down and new mayor Ali Stalter took the seat and gavel at the monthly meeting of the Sharon City Board.

Before stepping aside, Ary took a moment to reflect on his time as Mayor of Sharon.

(AUDIO)

After being sworn in to office by City Judge Lang Unger, Mayor Stalter thanked the Town of Sharon.

(AUDIO)

Mayor Stalter’s first act as mayor was to appoint her replacement on the city board, and she chose Sharon resident and Dresden Finance Director Carla Edwards.

(AUDIO)

Edwards joins James Gary Roberts, Stewart Broussard, and Wanda Hamlin on the Sharon City Board.