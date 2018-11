Ken-Tenn area residents are reminded to “fall back” with their clocks this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

While most people will set their clocks back one hour before bed time on Saturday night, Standard Time will become official at 2:00 in the morning on Sunday.

With Standard Time will come shorter daylight hours in the evenings, but earlier daylight time.

Following Sundays time change, Standard Time will remain in affect until March 10th of 2019.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...