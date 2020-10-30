Local residents will get an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night, when clocks will fall back one hour.

The nation will return to Standard Time at 2:00 on Sunday morning, bringing an end to a long period of Daylight Saving Time.

Residents are encouraged to move their clocks back at bedtime on Saturday night, and are also reminded to change the batteries in their smoke detectors.

The move to Standard Time also means afternoon hours will be much shorter for daylight.

Standard Time will remain in affect until March 14th of 2021, when the area will “spring forward” to Daylight Saving Time.