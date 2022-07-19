State 4-H Conference Underway at UT-Martin

The 99th State 4-H Roundup and All Star Conference is taking place at UT-Martin.

The event continues through Friday, with approximately 300 high school participants from across Tennessee.

The Roundup and Conference celebrates outstanding project work and leadership accomplishments of the senior high 4-H members.

UT-Martin Chancellor, Dr. Keith Carver, said it was a privilege to host the premier event, which brings outstanding young people and future leaders to the campus.

The attending 4-H students have completed local projects, such as communication and public speaking, livestock, computers and technology and photography.

They are now competing for statewide awards, that include scholarships and trips to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.