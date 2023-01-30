State and Local Officials Tour Union City Facilities

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic Development, and Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology, were in Union City on Friday.

The group visited the Union City Rotary Club, then were guests of Obion County Joint Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling, for tours at Excel Boats and Williams Sausage.

Sam Sinclair Jr., the Tennessee and Arkansas Boat Division General Manager for Excel, said he was glad the group visited the Union City location.

Since starting on Sherwood Drive in 2019, Sinclair said the plant has made rapid growth in production.(AUDIO)

Currently, Excel Boats has 82 employees at the facility.