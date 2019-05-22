Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, and contract crews, have started their Spring mowing along interstates, parkways, and highways across the region.

Transportation officials are reminding drivers to slow down and watch for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles, that may be required to maneuver into and across highway travel lanes from time to time.

According to District 1 and District 2 Public Information Officer Keith Todd, the above average rainfall across the region has hampered highway crews and contractors in their mowing process.

Todd said contract mowing crews are generally working along area interstates, parkways, and U.S. highways, while state crews also mow along U.S. highways, as well as rural secondary highways in many Western Kentucky counties.