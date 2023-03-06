State Basketball Tournament Pairings Set for Westview, Dresden Girls

For the sixth time in seven seasons, Weakley County is sending multiple girls’ basketball teams to the TSSAA state tournament.

Westview and Dresden advanced to the Elite Eight in their respective classifications with sectional wins on Saturday. Westview defeated Summertown 58-48, while Dresden beat Memphis Westwood 69-46.

The teams now travel to Murfreesboro this week for the BlueCross Basketball Championships, held at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.

The Dresden Lady Lions (25-7) are in the state tournament for the second consecutive season and the fifth time in the past 10 years. Dresden plays Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. against Wayne County (34-0) in the Class A quarterfinals. The game is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal won by eventual runner-up Wayne County.

The Westview Lady Chargers (30-1) return to defend their championship from last season and make their 11th straight appearance in the state tournament. Westview plays Thursday at 2:45 p.m. against York Institute (33-2) in the Class AA quarterfinals. Westview defeated York Institute 47-37 last year in the state title game.

Mix 101.3 will broadcast the Westview and Dresden games from the state tournament.

West Tennessee has strong representation in this year’s championship series. Joining Dresden in Class A are defending state champion McKenzie and Peabody. Gibson County, Riverside and Scotts Hill are part of the Class AA field with Westview. Dyer County, Dyersburg, Jackson South Side and South Gibson are competing for the Class AAA title.

Following is the first round schedule for local teams:

Tuesday, Mar. 7

11:30 a.m. – South Gibson vs. Dyer County

1:15 p.m. – Dyersburg vs. Elizabethton

2:45 p.m. – Jackson South Side vs. Upperman

Wednesday, Mar. 8

2:45 p.m. – Dresden vs. Wayne County

6 p.m. – Peabody vs. McKenzie

Thursday, Mar. 9

10 a.m. – Gibson County vs. Riverside

1:15 p.m. – Scotts Hill vs. Community

2:45 p.m. – Westview vs. York Institute

The semifinals will be played Thursday evening and Friday with the championship games on Saturday.