State Basketball Tournament Preview: Dresden Lady Lions

The Dresden Lady Lions (25-7) are in the state tournament for the second consecutive season and the fifth time in the past 10 years. Dresden plays Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. against Wayne County (34-0) in the Class A quarterfinals. The game is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal won by eventual runner-up Wayne County.

Dresden is the champion of District 13A and Region 7A. The Lady Lions are 6-0 in the postseason. They defeated Gleason and South Fulton in the district tournament and recorded wins over Middleton, Greenfield and Peabody in the region tournament. Dresden beat Memphis Westwood 69-46 in the sectional round to advance to Murfreesboro.

The Lady Lions are averaging 58 points per game this season and yielding 47 points per contest. The team enters the state tournament on a seven-game winning streak.

This year marks the ninth state tournament appearance for Dresden girls in program history. They previously competed at state in 1927, 1962, 1986, 1990, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2022. The best finish for the Lady Lions came last season, as Dresden advanced past the state quarterfinals for the first time but fell in the semifinal round.

Jonathan West is in his 19th season as the the head coach of the Lady Lions. His overall record is 383-191. Coach West is leading Dresden girls to state for the fifth time. His assistant coaches are Robert Browning and Steve Jaco.

The Lady Lions have three seniors: Lucy Curry, Maggie Oliver and Keely Swatzell. Paisley Pittman is the team’s lone junior. Haylee Jarred, Kaylee Jarred, Mollie Oliver and Allie Spaulding are the four sophomores on the roster. Gracie Adams, Elizabith Jarred and Kaitlyn Ritz are the club’s three freshmen.

Hear the broadcast of Dresden and Wayne County from the state tournament Wednesday afternoon on Mix 101.3.