State dismisses case against Dyersburg teacher

The case against a Dyersburg teacher accused of assaulting a student while trying to break up a fight in a classroom has been dismissed on state’s motion.

Beau Pemberton, the attorney representing 61-year-old Carey Sanders, of Greenfield, says Mr. Sanders’ case was dismissed Tuesday in Dyersburg City Court.

Sanders was accused of throwing a student to the floor while trying to break up a fight between two girls in a Dyersburg Middle School classroom.

Pemberton tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Pemberton also thanked the local and statewide support for Mr. Sanders and his family.

(AUDIO)

Sanders was set to appear in court May 24th before the state’s motion to dismiss.