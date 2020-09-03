The Tennessee Department of Education is launching an online dashboard featuring information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their school communities.

Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn says…

(AUDIO)

Commissioner Schwinn says schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard and students with fewer than five positives student or employee cases will be listed without a specific number.

The dashboard data will be updated every Friday by local school districts.

Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier says this week 13 students and four staff members have tested positive, while 147 students and 11 staff members are currently quarantined.