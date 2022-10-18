State FCCLA President visits Dresden High School

Tennessee’s FCCLA [Family, Career and Community Leaders of America] President Kallee Cunningham visited Dresden High School recently to speak to classes and encourage participation in the organization.

Ms. Cunningham shared her FCCLA journey and how it served as a safety net during her time in school.

She said that family, community, connections, opportunity, and skills were the top five reasons that FCCLA is important to her and also presented to several classes how FCCLA membership helps students develop leadership skills and communicate more effectively.

Pictured: L to R in back: Myra Morgan, Natalie Black, Amy Gobel (Officer Representatives), Hailey Wise (Secretary/Reporter), Anasy Lochala (President), Kallee Cunningham (TN State FCCLA President), Abigail Rother, Emma Boaz , Autumn Brackett (Historian), Brittany Bell (Officer Representative). Front L to R: Kendall Wilson (Representative) and Tilley Hopper (Historian).