State Fish and Wildlife Commission in Union City

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission is in Union City for their May meeting.

The Commission meeting is being held at Discovery Park of America starting at 9:00 on Friday morning.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recently presented adjustment proposals to hunting seasons, which will be voted upon at today’s meeting.

The commission will also hear a summary on the spring turkey hunting season, with the TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division recognizing the “Boating Officer of the Year” and the recognition of three officers with Valor Awards.