State grant helps Dresden Fire Department purchase air compressor to refill air tanks

The Dresden Fire Department is using a state grant to purchase an air compressor to refill fire fighters’ SCBA bottles.

Deputy Fire Chief Kory Green tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the $52,000 dollar fire marshals grant will provide a much-needed breathing air compressor filling station…

(AUDIO)

Deputy Chief Green says the Dresden Fire Department has been fortunate to receive grant funding for three consecutive years.

(AUDIO)

When the air compressor arrives in six to eight weeks, Dresden Parks and Recreation will provide a temporary location for the equipment until the new Dresden Fire Department building is completed sometime next year.